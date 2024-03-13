Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

