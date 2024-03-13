Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 229 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 33.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Dover by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,280,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Dover by 10.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.