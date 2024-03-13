Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 2,778 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in AT&T by 386.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2,801.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,484,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after buying an additional 537,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

