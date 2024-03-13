Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 574 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

DUK opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

