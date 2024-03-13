Bar Harbor Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $167.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

