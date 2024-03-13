Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 7,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.3097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
