Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 7,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Get Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs alerts:

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.3097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,723,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,831,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.