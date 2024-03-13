Barsele Minerals Corp. (CVE:BME) Senior Officer Acquires C$12,000.00 in Stock

Barsele Minerals Corp. (CVE:BME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Taj Singh bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.
Barsele Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of BME stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,388. The firm has a market cap of C$21.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.42.
About Barsele Minerals
