Barsele Minerals Corp. (CVE:BME) Senior Officer Acquires C$12,000.00 in Stock

Barsele Minerals Corp. (CVE:BME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Taj Singh bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Barsele Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BME stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,388. The firm has a market cap of C$21.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.42.

Get Barsele Minerals alerts:

About Barsele Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.