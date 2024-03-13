Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $4.57. Beauty Health shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 5,745,360 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Beauty Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Articles

