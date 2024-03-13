Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $39.04

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.04, but opened at $38.01. Belite Bio shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 16,348 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLTE

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Belite Bio by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.