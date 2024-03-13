Belrium (BEL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001459 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000963 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

