Bend DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $601,749.12 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

