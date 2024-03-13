Benson Hill (BHIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Benson Hill to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

