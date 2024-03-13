Benson Hill (BHIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Benson Hill to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Benson Hill Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.
Institutional Trading of Benson Hill
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
