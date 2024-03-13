Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,310 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.62% of Biogen worth $231,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Biogen by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 113.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after buying an additional 224,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $227.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.52. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

