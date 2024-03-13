BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOL opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.