Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires 5,550 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,264,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,617,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

