Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,695,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $115.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

