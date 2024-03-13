Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $15.35 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 6.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.13. The company had a trading volume of 453,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

