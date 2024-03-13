Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. 2,404,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,084,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

