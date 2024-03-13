Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $6.49 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 2.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $199.13. 597,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average of $194.02. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

