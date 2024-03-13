Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.