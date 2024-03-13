Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

LOW traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,316. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

