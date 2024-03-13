Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:BIS)

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BISGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products.

