Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.17

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $31.68 million and approximately $155,134.94 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00126085 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00041785 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00018632 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002743 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

