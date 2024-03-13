Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00073128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.