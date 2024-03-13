BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 19.8% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $890,438.31 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001464 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000969 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.