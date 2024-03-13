BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $80.03 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002062 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001457 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001765 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000173 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $70,775,562.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.