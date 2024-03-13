Blackline Safety (BLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.96 million.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

