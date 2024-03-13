BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

