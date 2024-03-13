BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.09.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
