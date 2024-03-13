BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BTZ opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

