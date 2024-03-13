BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.