BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

