BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BOE opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 146,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

