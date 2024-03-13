BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 16.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of 15.67 and a 200-day moving average of 14.73.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110,402 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 1,609,661.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,324,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 238,014,927.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,393,068 shares of company stock worth $37,028,451.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,683 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

