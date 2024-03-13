BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.