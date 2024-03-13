BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.