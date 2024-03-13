BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BIT opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

