BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the February 14th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,423 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
MUJ opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.70.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
