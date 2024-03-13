BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 53.1% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the February 14th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MPA opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,245 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,974.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,897,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,958,286.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 129,663 shares of company stock worth $1,515,727. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.