Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BCX opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

