Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE BCX opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.90.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
