Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 7.1%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 316,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 315,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.
