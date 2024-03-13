Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 7.1%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 316,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 315,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRC

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

About Blackrock Silver

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.