BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BUI opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

