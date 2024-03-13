Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGX remained flat at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,586. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
