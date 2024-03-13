Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGX remained flat at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,586. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth $651,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

