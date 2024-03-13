Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BGX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $12.34.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
