Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.