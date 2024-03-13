Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BSL stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 2,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,457. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $567,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

