Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) were down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 1,552,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,491,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £4.12 million, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.67.
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
