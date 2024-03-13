Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 625.6% from the February 14th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 23.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BBLG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 86,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.18. Bone Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

