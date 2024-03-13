Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 625.6% from the February 14th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 23.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bone Biologics Price Performance
BBLG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 86,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.18. Bone Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bone Biologics
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.