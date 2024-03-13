Boston Scientific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,224 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,973 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $66.89. 1,324,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

