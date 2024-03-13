Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.88

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 35639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWMN shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $606.22 million, a PE ratio of 400.34 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

