BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in BP were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.26.

BP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 3,314,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,136,869. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

