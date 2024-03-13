Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

BREZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREZ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

