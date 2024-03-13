Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC) Short Interest Update

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 571,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $119,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $692,000.
Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.
