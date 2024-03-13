Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.2 %

AVGO traded down $28.90 on Wednesday, reaching $1,262.98. 1,427,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,184. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,226.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,032.44. The company has a market cap of $585.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.